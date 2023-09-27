Constable, SPO killed; 2 injured in Ramban accident

Ramban: A Police constable and SPO died while two others, including a government teacher, sustained injuries after a patrolling vehicle of Police Post Rajgarh plunged into a gorge after being hit by an army vehicle at Chanderkote in Ramban district on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said, “The police patrolling vehicle plunged into a gorge after it was hit by an Army QRT vehicle coming from the opposite direction on Power House-Rajgarh link road near Baglihar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP), Chanderkote.”

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, giving details about the accident, said, “At 2:30 pm, an official vehicle, bearing registration number JK02B-0728 met with an accident near the dam site, Chanderkote. Three police personnel and a government teacher were travelling in the vehicle.”

SSP said, “Special Police Officer (SPO) Swami Raj, son of Ishar Dass, resident of Rajgarh died on the spot while three others, including a teacher, sustained injuries. They were rushed to District Hospital Ramban. After medical aid, all three injured persons were referred to the Army Command Hospital, Udhampur. However, a police constable Parvaiz Ahmed, son of Noor Hussain, resident of Dharal, Rajouri, succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance at Dalwass.”

SSP said, “Two injured identified as Constable Sewa Singh, son of Chattar Singh, resident of Rajgarh and a government teacher identified as Joginder Singh, son of Kabal Singh, resident of Kumaite, Rajgarh, were admitted at Army Command Hospital Udhampur.”