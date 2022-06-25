Constant endeavour of J&K Govt to boost country’s investment climate: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Industry Leaders and representatives of various Industries Associations from across Jammu & Kashmir where he stated that it was the constant endeavour of the UT government to boost the country's investment climate.

The meeting deliberated on enhancing ease of doing business and support to local industries.

Certain measures of business revival package-2020, yet to be saturated across industries will be implemented within a time-frame to cushion the shock of pandemic, said the Lt Governor.