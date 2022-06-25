Constant endeavour of J&K Govt to boost country’s investment climate: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Industry Leaders and representatives of various Industries Associations from across Jammu & Kashmir where he stated that it was the constant endeavour of the UT government to boost the country's investment climate.
The meeting deliberated on enhancing ease of doing business and support to local industries.
Certain measures of business revival package-2020, yet to be saturated across industries will be implemented within a time-frame to cushion the shock of pandemic, said the Lt Governor.
It has been the constant endeavour of the UT Government to boost the investment climate, fulfill Hon'ble Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and we have undertaken multiple key initiatives to establish a transparent system to attract capital and harnessing local entrepreneurial potential, the Lt Governor observed.
Development and blossoming of businesses is possible only in peace. Those trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere are the biggest enemies of industrial and socio-economic growth of J&K, the Lt Governor said.
At the core of the government’s industrial policy is providing opportunities and assistance to local industries, economic growth and generating employment for our youth, added the Lt Governor.
The government is sensitive to the issues of the Industries and Business sector and committed to provide all assistance. A committee comprising of Industries & Commerce department and entrepreneurs is being constituted as an institutionalized mechanism to hold regular interactions with the Industry representatives, Chambers of both the divisions to resolve the issues and challenges confronting the businesses, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor highlighted the technological interventions and online services introduced for extending completely transparent and hassle-free government services to the business and industry sector. The Lt Governor further informed that the administration is working out a policy for separate industrial estate for Startups.
A similar interaction will be held in Jammu with representatives of Chamber and Industries soon. Pertinently, many representatives of Chamber and Industries Association from Jammu region were unable to attend today’s meeting due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar Highway.
During the interaction, the representatives of various associations including FCIK, KCCI, PHDCCI, KPO, TAHAFUZ, KCC, Confederation of Indian Industry, Hydel Power Association, Kathua Industrial Association, Industrial Estates etc projected their issues and concerns and sought Lt Governor’s intervention for their early redressal.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vivek Bhardwaj, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Anoo Malhotra, Director, I&C, Jammu; Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, I&C Kashmir, besides concerned HoDs and senior officers were present during the interaction here at SKICC.