Constitute Commission to find truth behind exodus of KPs: Farooq

Jammu: National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday demanded the constitution of a “Truth Commission for honest investigation” to bring about the whole truth behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the spate of violence that affected all communities, since 1990.

In the same breath, he stated that he was ready to be hanged if he was proven guilty for the same.

In an exclusive interview to India Today Group Editorial Director Raj Chengappa at his residence in Srinagar, the former Chief Minister said, “The truth will come out when you put an honest, honourable judge or a retired judge or a committee of these people to find out the truth.

We’ll come to know who is responsible. If Farooq Abdullah is responsible, he (Farooq) is ready to be hanged anywhere in the nation. I’m very true (ready) to stand that trial but don’t blame people who are not responsible.”