Contempt of Court | High Court orders personal appearance of Principal GMC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Tuesday asked the principal of the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar to appear in person before it on September 15 in case of failure to pay service benefits of an employee who retired from service on May 31, 2003.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey also asked the principal to deposit Rs 50 lakh with the court’s registry from the budget available for ensuring payment of service benefits to the petitioner, Abdul Rashid Wani, a former employee of the college.

“The petitioner, a litigant before this court, is not getting the benefit of the judgment, which has attained finality after the dismissal of the Letters Patent Appeal and Special Leave Petition filed by the respondents,” the court said while hearing a contempt plea.

It said that the principal of GMC Srinagar was unnecessarily delaying the implementation, which amounts to further contempt of the court.