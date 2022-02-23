Contingency snow clearance plan derailed

Though there was an advisory for inclement weather issued by the Meteorological Department, the administration took time to act. Most of the roads were blocked by accumulated snow till noon when finally the snow clearance picked up some speed.

People were dejected by the 'slow response' of the administration as it created problems for office-goers, businessmen who had to attend to their businesses. As a result, major markets of Kashmir remained partially shut as most of the businessmen could not reach their workplaces.