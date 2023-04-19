Continuous rains affect normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Moderate to heavy rains since Wednesday morning affected normal life in Kashmir even as the Meteorological Department predicted improvement in weather from Thursday.
Reports of fresh snowfall were also received from some higher reaches of Kashmir.
Moderate to heavy rains started in Kashmir early Wednesday morning and continued for almost the entire day, disrupting normal life.
RAINFALL BREAK UP
The MeT officials here said that since morning till 5.30 pm, Srinagar recorded 16:3 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 53.4 mm, Pahalgam 30.1 mm, Kupwara 8 mm, Kokernag 16.4 mm, Gulmarg 28.6 mm, Jammu 0.2 mm and Banihal 14.4 mm.
They said that from Tuesday evening till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Anantnag received 31 mm rainfall, Kulgam 15 mm, Pulwama 29 mm, Shopian 35 mm, Qazigund 50 mm, Pahalgam 63.4 mm, Kokernag 37.8 mm, Srinagar 22.9 mm, Gulmarg 51.7 mm, Banihal 66.4 mm, Batote 29 mm, Udhampur 15.8 mm, Jammu 17.1 mm, Katra 22.2 mm, and Kathua 3.4 mm.
The MeT officials said that fresh snowfall was witnessed in Gurez, Machil, and some other higher reaches of Kashmir.
FORECAST
“Though there will be a decrease in precipitation from Wednesday evening, intermittent rainfall is likely to continue till April 22,” the MeT officials said.
They said intermittent light to moderate rainfall was likely to continue at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu on Thursday.
“However a significant decrease in rainfall is expected from this evening,” the MeT officials said.
“There would be intermittent light to moderate rainfall at scattered places from April 20 to 22,” they said. “From April 23 to 25, mainly dry weather is expected.”
TEMPERATURES
The MeT officials said that fresh rains had resulted in a drop in temperatures across Kashmir.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius against 11 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius against 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius against 9.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius against 9.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that mercury in Kupwara town settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius against 8.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Officials said Jammu recorded a low of 17.4 degrees Celsius against 20 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
FAMILIES RESCUED
Police rescued three nomadic families along with their livestock stuck in between the Vaishow rivulet.
“At about 9:40 pm, we received information that some nomads along with their livestock were stuck in between the river Vaishow near Chambgund due to abrupt increase in water flow following continuous rainfall on Tuesday night,” Police said. “A Police party from Police Station Devsar along with SDRF teams launched a rescue operation in the area. During the rescue operation, three nomadic families consisting of 19 members along with their livestock including over 100 sheep and essential commodities were shifted to the safer place.”
Officials said that the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani continued to rise and crossed the danger mark of 7 meters.
The nallah is currently flowing at 9 meters.
They officials urged people not to approach the nallah until the water recedes.
AVALANCHE WARNING
In the wake of heavy rains, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning to six J&K districts.
JKDMA said that an avalanche with low danger level was likely to occur at 3000 to 3500 metres above the sea level in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Baramulla districts.
It said that an avalanche with medium danger level was likely to occur above 2800 metres in Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.
“People living in these areas are being advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” officials said.