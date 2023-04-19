Continuous rains affect normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Moderate to heavy rains since Wednesday morning affected normal life in Kashmir even as the Meteorological Department predicted improvement in weather from Thursday.

Reports of fresh snowfall were also received from some higher reaches of Kashmir.

Moderate to heavy rains started in Kashmir early Wednesday morning and continued for almost the entire day, disrupting normal life.

RAINFALL BREAK UP

The MeT officials here said that since morning till 5.30 pm, Srinagar recorded 16:3 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 53.4 mm, Pahalgam 30.1 mm, Kupwara 8 mm, Kokernag 16.4 mm, Gulmarg 28.6 mm, Jammu 0.2 mm and Banihal 14.4 mm.

They said that from Tuesday evening till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Anantnag received 31 mm rainfall, Kulgam 15 mm, Pulwama 29 mm, Shopian 35 mm, Qazigund 50 mm, Pahalgam 63.4 mm, Kokernag 37.8 mm, Srinagar 22.9 mm, Gulmarg 51.7 mm, Banihal 66.4 mm, Batote 29 mm, Udhampur 15.8 mm, Jammu 17.1 mm, Katra 22.2 mm, and Kathua 3.4 mm.

The MeT officials said that fresh snowfall was witnessed in Gurez, Machil, and some other higher reaches of Kashmir.

FORECAST

“Though there will be a decrease in precipitation from Wednesday evening, intermittent rainfall is likely to continue till April 22,” the MeT officials said.

They said intermittent light to moderate rainfall was likely to continue at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu on Thursday.

“However a significant decrease in rainfall is expected from this evening,” the MeT officials said.

“There would be intermittent light to moderate rainfall at scattered places from April 20 to 22,” they said. “From April 23 to 25, mainly dry weather is expected.”