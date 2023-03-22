Contradicting announcements regarding moon sighting

Srinagar: Contradicting announcements were made in Jammu and Kashmir regarding the sighting of the moon for Ramadan Mubarak on Wednesday.

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Naseer-ul-Islam on Wednesday evening said that no evidence was found from any part of J&K regarding the sighting of the moon for Ramadan, so the first day of Ramadan would be on Friday, March 24.

However, Taravih prayers were offered in various Masjids across Kashmir.