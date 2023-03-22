Contradicting announcements regarding moon sighting

Srinagar: Contradicting announcements were made in Jammu and Kashmir regarding the sighting of the moon for Ramadan Mubarak on Wednesday.
Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Naseer-ul-Islam on Wednesday evening said that no evidence was found from any part of J&K regarding the sighting of the moon for Ramadan, so the first day of Ramadan would be on Friday, March 24.
However, Taravih prayers were offered in various Masjids across Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Sharian Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Mousvi Al Safvi in a statement issued here said that they had received confirmation of the sighting of the moon for Ramadan, so the first day of fasting would be Thursday, March 23.
Imam and preacher Mufti Muhammad Anayatullah Qasmi in the central mosque of Talab Khatikan in Jammu in a statement announced the sighting of the moon for the holy month of Ramadan.
The Jama Masjid in New Delhi also announced that the members of the Moon Sighting Committee had not received any information regarding the sighting of the moon from anywhere in India, and the first day of fasting would be on Friday.