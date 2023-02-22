Cooperative movement strengthened in J&K: LG

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the cooperative movement had been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that unveiling a statue of the cooperative movement’s pioneer, Rajkumar Tripathi at Ghazipur, the LG highlighted the efforts in building a strong eco-system for growth of the cooperative sector in J&K.
He said that in J&K, within a short span of time, cooperative movement had been strengthened and along with the revival of rural cooperative banks, PACS were being computerised.
The LG said that the J&K government was committed to ensure equitable and inclusive development and strengthening of the cooperative movement to fulfill the aspirations of every stakeholder associated with agriculture and the rural economy.
He said that apart from providing credit facilities and other services, cooperatives were also providing necessary forward and backward linkages and strengthening Self-Help Groups.
“We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for taking the cooperative movement to the grassroots level,” the LG said.
He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, a target had been set to establish 2 lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in order to make these PACS operational in every Panchayat of the country and fisheries cooperatives were developed in the coastal areas as well.
The LG also recalled the extraordinary life journey of Tripathi and his immense contribution to socio-economic development.
“A pioneer of the cooperative movement, Tripathi made unparalleled contributions to farmers' welfare. His life and ideals are a source of great inspiration,” he said.
The LG said that holding various positions in cooperative institutions, Tripathi realised the potential of Sahkar in small towns and villages spread across the country.
He said that Tripathi used cooperatives as a powerful tool to transform the society and helped the farmers to reap the benefits of the green revolution.
Marketing Director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Yogendra Kumar and IFFCO Director Vijay Shankar Rai were also present on the occasion.