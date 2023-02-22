Cooperative movement strengthened in J&K: LG

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the cooperative movement had been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that unveiling a statue of the cooperative movement’s pioneer, Rajkumar Tripathi at Ghazipur, the LG highlighted the efforts in building a strong eco-system for growth of the cooperative sector in J&K.

He said that in J&K, within a short span of time, cooperative movement had been strengthened and along with the revival of rural cooperative banks, PACS were being computerised.

The LG said that the J&K government was committed to ensure equitable and inclusive development and strengthening of the cooperative movement to fulfill the aspirations of every stakeholder associated with agriculture and the rural economy.