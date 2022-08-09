Cooperative sector has immense potential: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Launching the onboarding of cooperatives on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here Tuesday said that the cooperative sector in India had immense potential.

A statement of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued here said that in his address Shah said that the day was very important in Indian history.

“In 1942, on August 9, Gandhiji began the Quit India Movement against the British rule and today another important task is taking place on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on August 9, in which access to GeM has been given to cooperative societies in the country,” he said.

Shah said there was immense potential in the cooperative sector and the GeM portal would be a very useful platform for the expansion of this sector.

The Union Minister of Cooperation said most of the units of the government buy through GeM and urged the cooperatives to start preparing for registration for supply on GeM to increase their market.

He also appealed to the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) to expand the marketing of cooperatives saying that for this there could be no better way than the GeM.