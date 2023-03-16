Cooperatives a strong pillar for development of marginalised: LG

Bihar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the cooperatives were a strong pillar for economic and social development of poor and marginalised sections.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inauguration ceremony of Saran Dairy Producer at Gopalganj in Bihar, the LG highlighted the role of the dairy sector in uplifting the rural economy, lives of small and marginal farmers, and strengthening the spirit of cooperatives.

“Dairy sector has strengthened the rural economy and enhanced the economic condition of millions of small and marginal farmers of the country. This sector has empowered the women through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and they are playing the key role in delivering social and economic benefits to the rural economy,” he said.

Sinha remembered the valuable contributions of great personalities like Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tribhuvandas, and Verghese Kurien in strengthening the cooperative movement and laying the foundation of the milk revolution in India.