Cooperatives a strong pillar for development of marginalised: LG

Bihar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the cooperatives were a strong pillar for economic and social development of poor and marginalised sections.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inauguration ceremony of Saran Dairy Producer at Gopalganj in Bihar, the LG highlighted the role of the dairy sector in uplifting the rural economy, lives of small and marginal farmers, and strengthening the spirit of cooperatives.
“Dairy sector has strengthened the rural economy and enhanced the economic condition of millions of small and marginal farmers of the country. This sector has empowered the women through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and they are playing the key role in delivering social and economic benefits to the rural economy,” he said.
Sinha remembered the valuable contributions of great personalities like Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tribhuvandas, and Verghese Kurien in strengthening the cooperative movement and laying the foundation of the milk revolution in India.
“After independence, Gujarat and Bihar witnessed the rise of the cooperative revolution. Cooperatives have worked as a strong pillar for economic and social development of the poor and marginalised sections,” he said.
The LG said that the dairy sector was making enormous social and economic contributions and developing a vibrant ecosystem of rural milk producers through cooperative societies and SHGs to generate significant economic activity and employment.
He appreciated the endeavour of the Saran Dairy Producer for bringing together the unorganised rural milk producers under the structure of dairy cooperative societies, SHGs and providing them an opportunity to earn a better livelihood.
Sinha called upon the women SHGs to join the noble initiative in large numbers to become socially and financially empowered.
“All the stakeholders and dairy units should come together to support small and marginal farmers, youth, and women to create a strong and vibrant force of dairy entrepreneurs in the country,” he said.
The LG said that this would be a significant step to strengthen the spirit of cooperation.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ will guide us on our path to improving the rural economy and protecting the interest of the farmers,” he said.
Sinha called upon the dairy farmers and milk production units to focus on value-addition to meet the increasing market demand and to make the sector more lucrative.
“Total milk production has reached 221 million tonnes in 2022 from 138 million tonnes in 2013 which has also increased the income of the farmers and other stakeholders associated with the sector,” he said.
The LG said that the growth rate of milk production in India was more than 6 percent per year, which was more than the milk production rate of other countries.
He said that the number of total milch animals had also increased by 6 percent, which was an encouraging sign for the dairy sector.
Director Saran Dairy Producer Kumar Rakesh was also present on the occasion.