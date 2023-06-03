Coordinated security grid to handle Amarnath Yatra-2023: IG BSF Kashmir

Srinagar: A coordinated security response grid of different security agencies will be put in place to ensure incident-free Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, Inspector General of Border Security Forces (BSF), Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadaw said Saturday.

The 62-day Amarnath Yatra-2023 is scheduled to commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

“The Amarnath Yatra is a coordinated effort of different security agencies and is conducted under the supervision of J&K administration and the Police. We are ready to fulfill the role given to the BSF in the best possible way. We have made sufficient preparations for the upcoming yatra,” IG BSF told reporters on the sidelines of a walkathon event organised from Nishat to Tulip Garden.

“Once our responsibilities are fixed, we will ensure that the yatra is conducted properly,” he said.