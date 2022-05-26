Cop killed in Baramulla laid to rest in Uri

Baramulla: Despite losing his son to bullets, slain cop Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh’s father, Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, a retired Sub Inspector of Police, termed his son’s death a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. “I am proud of my son,” said Sheikh.

“He sacrificed his life and saved the lives of common people,” said Sheikh at the wreath laying ceremony of the slain cop.

Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Kreeri, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in the evening.