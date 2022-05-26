Cop killed in Baramulla laid to rest in Uri

Baramulla: Despite losing his son to bullets, slain cop Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh’s father, Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, a retired Sub Inspector of Police, termed his son’s death a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. “I am proud of my son,” said Sheikh.
“He sacrificed his life and saved the lives of common people,” said Sheikh at the wreath laying ceremony of the slain cop.
Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Kreeri, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in the evening.
Hundreds of people including Deputy Inspector General of Police north Kashmir, Udaya Bhaskar Billa, Senior Superintendent of police Baramulla, Rayis Muhammad, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Harvinder Singh, and other top officials participated in the last rites of the slain cop.
Sheikh, a resident of Uri town was killed during an encounter at Najibhat Kreeri in Baramulla district on Wednesday. Police said that three JeM terrorists of Pakistani origin were also killed in the gunfight. Mortal remains of the slain cop were received by SDM Uri, Harvinder Singh.
Local inhabitants described the slain cop as a brave person who fearlessly served the police department. “The slain cop was brave and always available for his relatives and friends in any adversity,” said Abid Hussain, a friend of the slain cop.