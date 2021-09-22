Cop killed in ‘mistaken identity’ incident

Kupwara: A policeman was killed after a sentry posted at a temple in the main town Handwara, here, fired at him late last night suspecting him to be “an anti-national element”, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that the deceased policeman had gone for a night stay there and he had tried to enter the temple forcibly in the midnight.

He said that the sentry guarding the main entry post challenged him by firing in the air but he did not respond, which led the sentry to fire at him, because he suspected a possible militant attack.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased might have worn an earphone due to which he could not hear and respond to the repeated calls of the sentry, he added.