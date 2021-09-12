Cop killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: In a hit and run militant attack, a probationary Sub-Inspector of J&K Police was killed here today even as a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.
The slain who belonged to 2020-batch of Sub-Inspectors, was identified as Arshid Ashraf Mir, a resident of Kalmoona in Ramhal belt of Handwara, district Kupwara. Presently, he was posted at Police Station Khanyar.
Police officials said that the incident took place near Gousia Hospital, Khanyar, after militants opened fire on him from point blank range with a pistol.
The militants managed their escape from the spot and the officer was removed to hospital in critical condition. However he succumbed to his injuries. “He was heading a police party that had gone to get an accused medically checked at the hospital,” a senior police officers said. “The terrorists came from a blind lane and fired upon him from point blank range and managed their escape from spot,” he said.
The officer said that preliminary investigations revealed that they were two in number. “Terrorists fired on Arshid from back side injuring him critically,” he said, adding that he was taken to SMHS hospital. “He was referred to SKIMS where he succumbed to his injuries.” Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the incident on the social media purportedly showed the militants firing at Arshid at least twice from behind and injuring him.
The incident created panic in the area. The traffic was disrupted and people left for safer places.
A search operation to track the attackers was underway when this report was being filed.
This was the second militant attack in the city in last three days. Earlier, on Friday militants lobbed a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force in Chanapora area of city injuring a paramilitary personnel and a woman. Sources said that as soon as news of Arshid’s killing spread, a pall of gloom descended on the entire Ramhal belt. Hundreds of people thronged to the residence of Arshid at Kalmoona to express sympathy with the family.