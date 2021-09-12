Cop killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: In a hit and run militant attack, a probationary Sub-Inspector of J&K Police was killed here today even as a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

The slain who belonged to 2020-batch of Sub-Inspectors, was identified as Arshid Ashraf Mir, a resident of Kalmoona in Ramhal belt of Handwara, district Kupwara. Presently, he was posted at Police Station Khanyar.

Police officials said that the incident took place near Gousia Hospital, Khanyar, after militants opened fire on him from point blank range with a pistol.

The militants managed their escape from the spot and the officer was removed to hospital in critical condition. However he succumbed to his injuries. “He was heading a police party that had gone to get an accused medically checked at the hospital,” a senior police officers said. “The terrorists came from a blind lane and fired upon him from point blank range and managed their escape from spot,” he said.