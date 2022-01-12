Cop, militant killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: One policeman and a militant were killed, while three soldiers and two civilians received injuries in an anti militancy operation in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter was underway till Wednesday night. The slain policeman was identified as Senior Grade Constable, Rohit Chib, while identity of the slain militant is being ascertained, police said.
IGP Kashmir in a Tweet said; “KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained martyrdom, 3 Army soldiers got injured. 2 civilians also got minor injuries. 1 terrorist of terror outfit JeM killed. Operation continues: IGP Kashmir”
The encounter broke out in the Pariwan area of Kulgam after police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area on a specific input of presence of militants.
“Encounter has started in the Pariwan area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police, Tweeted Wednesday evening.
Giving details of the encounter, police sources said that at least one militant was trapped. “Heavy exchange of fire is going on between two sides,” a senior police officer said. He said more reinforcement was moved to the spot to assist already deployed joint security forces. Police officials said that injured soldiers and civilians have been evacuated to hospital for treatment. They said that the civilians have received minor injuries.
Wednesday's encounter in Kulgam took place three days after two local Al-Badr militants were killed in Hassanpora area of the district.
“The house owners told search party that there was no terrorist inside. So the JKP and Army personnel went inside to check. They misguided our men. We will book them under terror laws,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.