Cop, militant killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: One policeman and a militant were killed, while three soldiers and two civilians received injuries in an anti militancy operation in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter was underway till Wednesday night. The slain policeman was identified as Senior Grade Constable, Rohit Chib, while identity of the slain militant is being ascertained, police said.