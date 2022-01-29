Cop shot dead by militants in Anantnag

The attack left the cop critically injured and he was shifted to Government Medical College Anantnag, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The slain Head Constable was posted at Police Station Kulgam and was home on leave. Pertinently on January 10, two militants were killed in this village during an encounter with security forces.

Heavy contingent of security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned the area while massive searches were launched to nab the attackers, police said.