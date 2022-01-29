Cop shot dead by militants in Anantnag

Srinagar: Militants shot dead an on-leave police Head Constable in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday evening, even as a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers, police said.
The incident, police said, took place in Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara in Anantnag at around 5.30 pm, when militants opened indiscriminate fire on Head Constable Ali Muhammad Ganie outside his house.
The attack left the cop critically injured and he was shifted to Government Medical College Anantnag, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.
The slain Head Constable was posted at Police Station Kulgam and was home on leave. Pertinently on January 10, two militants were killed in this village during an encounter with security forces.
Heavy contingent of security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned the area while massive searches were launched to nab the attackers, police said.
The Bijbehara incident was the second in the last 24 hours in Kashmir, which saw an attack on a policeman. In Srinagar’s Batamaloo area, one policeman was targetted by militants on Friday but the bullet didn’t hit him and he escaped unhurt.
Giving out details about the Anantnag incident, Police said: “Today at about 1730hrs Anantnag Police received information about a terror crime incident at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot,” police said.
“Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that Head Constable Ali Muhammad Ganie was shot at by the terrorists near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag. In this terror incident, he had received grievous gunshot injuries. Although the injured police personnel was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. It is pertinent to mention that the martyred official was posted at Police Station Kulgam.”
“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture,” Police said adding that they have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.”