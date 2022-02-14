Cop suspended for allegedly smuggling mobile phone into high-security prison in Srinagar

The officials said Director General of Prisons B Srinivas reported the matter to the Home Department which repatriated him to his battalion before placing him under suspension and ordering a time-bound departmental inquiry against him.

In an order issued by the Home Department on Monday, Principal Secretary tShaleen Kabra said Abbass had been placed under suspension and an inquiry was ordered in reference to the January 25 communication of the director general of police, prisons.

"...the government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 read with Rule 353 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960 hereby places Abbass under suspension with immediate effect," the order read.