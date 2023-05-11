Costlier Hajj: Safina Baig seeks PM's intervention to resolve row

Srinagar: Amid the row over costlier air fares for Kashmiri Hajj pilgrims, J&K Hajj Committee Chairperson Safina Baig Thursday sought personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the row.

Baig in a tweet urged the PM for his intervention in reducing the exorbitant airfares from Kashmir for Hajj pilgrimage.

"Despite the announcement of cheaper Hajj rates this year, high airfares from Kashmir are causing apprehensions among the people. As the leader of the nation, we have full faith in your ability to resolve the issue and make it easier for the people of Kashmir to fulfill their religious obligations," she tweeted.

Baig urged the government to take necessary steps to ensure that the airfares for Kashmiri pilgrims were brought at par with those of other states, as the high costs were making it difficult for many devotees to undertake the holy pilgrimage.

She said that the PM’s intervention would go a long way in providing relief to the people and strengthening the unity of the diverse nation.

“The airfare difference between Srinagar and other Indian states has been reported to be significant. For instance, the airfare difference between Bangaluru and Srinagar is Rs 91,000, Delhi and Srinagar is Rs 50,000, Hyderabad and Srinagar is Rs 90,000, and Mumbai and Srinagar is Rs 90,000," Baig said.

These differences have caused apprehensions among the masses in Kashmir, and the committee believes that this needs to be tackled immediately.