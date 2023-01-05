COUNTER-INSURGENCY OP IN RAJOURI | Additional CRPF troops start reaching; deployment begins

Rajouri: Additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Thursday started reaching Rajouri, as a part of massive country-insurgency operation launched by the security forces in the aftermath of Dangri terror attack.
Meanwhile, the police today also held a special Village Defence Committee (VDC) camp in Dangri village where new ammunition was issued in favour of existing VDC members and their .303 rifles were also serviced.
With regard to additional CRPF troops, as per official sources, the deployment of two (CRPF) companies, which have already reached the district, is being strategised as per the security plan.
“In all, eighteen additional companies are set to reach twin border districts for deployment in sensitive areas for massive country-insurgency operations as well as for safety of the minority population,” sources said.
“First among these additional companies deployed was received in Rajouri district on Thursday afternoon. These troops have been stationed at Dangri village,” they stated.
Dangri was the place where terrorists carried out an attack on Sunday leaving four people dead followed by an IED explosion at the terror attack site the next morning claiming two more lives. Fifteen persons sustained injuries in these two terror acts. Official sources said that these additional companies would be deployed in twin districts as per security plan devised by the forces working on ground in perfect synergy.
“These troops will have a twin responsibility. They will play the main role in ensuring security of the minority population in sensitive areas besides they will play an equal and important role in counter-terrorist offensive,” the sources said. They informed that senior CRPF officers were present in the sub-region to oversee deployment of these companies and ensure their proper accommodation and other related facilities.
Meanwhile, the police authorities held a special Village Defence Committee (VDC) camp in Government Higher Secondary School Dangri wherein special weapon handlers were present. They examined the weapons of VDC members suggesting necessary cleaning and servicing. Arrangements of cleaning and servicing were also made available.
Officials said that the motive of this camp was to get the weapons of VDCs serviced and to sharpen their (VDC members') weapon handling, cleaning and servicing skills.
A demonstration lecture on weapon handling and cleaning was also delivered by police experts to all the VDC members who attended the camp. Besides this, new ammunition for .303 rifles was also issued to these VDC members, replacing their old ammunition, which was found in unusable condition.
VDC members, while hailing the authorities for holding this camp, said that strengthening VDCs was the need of the hour and the government should take all possible measures in this aspect.