COUNTER-INSURGENCY OP IN RAJOURI | Additional CRPF troops start reaching; deployment begins

Rajouri: Additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Thursday started reaching Rajouri, as a part of massive country-insurgency operation launched by the security forces in the aftermath of Dangri terror attack.

Meanwhile, the police today also held a special Village Defence Committee (VDC) camp in Dangri village where new ammunition was issued in favour of existing VDC members and their .303 rifles were also serviced.

With regard to additional CRPF troops, as per official sources, the deployment of two (CRPF) companies, which have already reached the district, is being strategised as per the security plan.

“In all, eighteen additional companies are set to reach twin border districts for deployment in sensitive areas for massive country-insurgency operations as well as for safety of the minority population,” sources said.

“First among these additional companies deployed was received in Rajouri district on Thursday afternoon. These troops have been stationed at Dangri village,” they stated.

Dangri was the place where terrorists carried out an attack on Sunday leaving four people dead followed by an IED explosion at the terror attack site the next morning claiming two more lives. Fifteen persons sustained injuries in these two terror acts. Official sources said that these additional companies would be deployed in twin districts as per security plan devised by the forces working on ground in perfect synergy.