Countries making terrorism state policy must face economic sanctions: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said that this was a unique forum for participating countries and organisations to discuss the effectiveness of the current international regime of combating the financing of terror, and to discuss solutions to emerging challenges.

“Terrorism, today, has taken such a formidable form, that its effects are visible at every level. Terrorism is the biggest enemy of democracy, human rights, economic progress, and world peace, which we cannot allow to succeed,” he said.

Shah said that no country or organisation could successfully combat terrorism alone.

“The international community must continue to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat,” he said.

The Home Minister said that in the last few decades, India had successfully tackled many challenges, including terrorism.

He said that with India’s policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, a strong framework of counter-terror laws, and empowerment of agencies, India had seen a significant reduction in incidences of terrorism and succeeded in ensuring strict punishment in the cases of terrorism.

Shah said that forensic science was being promoted with the aim of equipping the investigation with science and technology and, in this direction, with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's first National Forensic Science University had been established.

He said that the Government of India had also decided to develop national and global databases on crimes like terrorism, narcotics, and economic offenses.

The Home Minister said that to combat cybercrime in a comprehensive manner, the Government of India had established the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve that India would be the focal point of international cooperation for “counter-terrorism (CT) and combating financing of terrorism (CFT)".

“We cannot think of a fear-free society, a fear-free world without an effective, long-term, concerted fight against all forms of terrorism. The citizens of our nations have entrusted a bigger responsibility of their protection to the leadership, and it is our duty to live up to this responsibility,” Shah said.

He said that over the past two decades, the United Nations Security Council had developed a framework to deal with this threat, with the main objective of creating a “counter-terrorism sanctions regime”.

The Home Minister said that this system established by the United Nations had successfully curbed to some extent, the actions of countries that make terrorism a state-funded enterprise, but it had to be further strengthened, made more rigorous, and transparent.