Country’s sportspersons playing in Kashmir will be brand ambassadors of new J&K: Anurag Thakur

Jammu: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur Saturday said that the country’s sports persons participating in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games would be the brand ambassadors of the new Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching the anthem, mascot and jersey of the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, Thakur congratulated the LG-led J&K government for promoting sports.
“The participation of more than 1500 sportspersons in the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg will encourage the youth towards winter sports and also boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The sports persons joining the games from across the country will be the brand ambassador of the new J&K,” he said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have revived the sports culture. The increased sports activities and the greater participation of youth in sports is having a transformative impact on the society.”
The launching ceremony marked the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza at Gulmarg starting from February 10.
More than 1500 sportspersons from 29 states, union territories and boards would participate in 11 different winter sports disciplines.
In his address, LG Sinha conveyed his best wishes to all the players and officials associated with the grand event.
“J&K is all geared up to host the players, sports lovers, and officials participating in the National Winter Games. Gulmarg, the world-renowned winter tourism destination has been developed as a sports city to host the largest-ever contingent of 1500 players from across the country,” the LG said.
He said that with the successful conduct of earlier winter games, Gulmarg had achieved its much-deserved place on the global map of winter games.
“This year's mascot, the Snow Leopard depicts the vibrant heritage of the Himalayas. It also reiterates the administration's commitment towards their conservation,” the LG said.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Union Sports Ministry world class sports infrastructure and facilities are being developed in J&K for the sportspersons.”
He also spoke on the transformation taking place in the sporting ecosystem in J&K.
The LG said that sportspersons from J&K were bringing laurels to the nation at national and international events.
“Development of sports infrastructure is in full swing. Our sports budget is at par with the bigger states. Today every district and every panchayat of J&K has sports facilities. We have already surpassed the target of engaging 50 lakh youth in sports activities,” he said.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the government to encourage the youth and provide them a platform to showcase their talents.
Secretary to Government, Tourism and Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul were also present on the occasion.