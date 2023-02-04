Country’s sportspersons playing in Kashmir will be brand ambassadors of new J&K: Anurag Thakur

Jammu: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur Saturday said that the country’s sports persons participating in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games would be the brand ambassadors of the new Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching the anthem, mascot and jersey of the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, Thakur congratulated the LG-led J&K government for promoting sports.

“The participation of more than 1500 sportspersons in the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg will encourage the youth towards winter sports and also boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The sports persons joining the games from across the country will be the brand ambassador of the new J&K,” he said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have revived the sports culture. The increased sports activities and the greater participation of youth in sports is having a transformative impact on the society.”