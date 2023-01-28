Couple, 2 daughters found dead in Ramban

Ramban: A couple and their two daughters died under mysterious circumstances in the snow-covered far-flung Balihote village of Ramban on Saturday.
According to officials, initial reports suggested they might have died due to asphyxiation or severe cold however the actual cause of death would be ascertained only after conducting post-mortem of the bodies
Officials said three members of a family viz., mother, father and a daughter were found dead while one daughter was found in an unconscious state at their residence in Ward no-6 Aaram, Balihote in Ramban tehsil.
Locals of the area noticed that there was no movement in and around the house of Chain Singh for the last few days. On Saturday morning, they visited the house of Chain Singh where they found the door of the house locked from the inside and they informed the police.
After receiving the call from locals, SHO Police station Ramban, Sandeep Singh Charak along with police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. The area is far-flung and snow-covered.
On reaching the spot they broke open the door and entered the Kachcha house where they found three members of the family i.e., mother, father and a daughter lying dead and the other daughter in an unconscious state.
Police identified the deceased persons as Chain Singh, 60, his wife Shankari Devi, 55, and their daughter Sandesha Devi, 30. Their other daughter Monika Devi, 35, who was evacuated by the police in an unconscious state, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at District Hospital Ramban this afternoon.
Chief Medical Officer Ramban Dr Kamal Zadoo said that Monika Devi, who was brought to the District Hospital, had succumbed in the ambulance. He said her body was lying in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem. The other three bodies were also being shifted to District Hospital Ramban for post-mortem and other formalities.
Tehsildar Ramban Mohammad Rafiq, who was monitoring the rescue operation at District Hospital, confirmed the death of four persons.
He said some animals (livestock) were also found dead in the house. “The teams of sheep and veterinary experts were also dispatched to the area,” he said.
Gansham Singh, a close relative of the deceased Chain Singh, said, “Balihote area is snow-covered. It appeared that the death occurred some days back as a foul smell was emanating from the bodies.”
Earlier SSP, Ramban Mohita Sharma said that three members of a family were found dead due to asphyxiation in Balihote. One girl was evacuated for immediate medical attention, she added.
SSP has advised people to always keep some opening for ventilation when they use coal or charcoal wood for heating rooms. “Burning coal or charcoal emits deadly monoxide gas,” she said.
SHO Ramban Sandeep Singh, who was in Balihote, while speaking to the correspondents over phone, said that the bodies of the deceased persons were being shifted to District Hospital Ramban for post-mortem and other formalities.