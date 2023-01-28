Couple, 2 daughters found dead in Ramban

Ramban: A couple and their two daughters died under mysterious circumstances in the snow-covered far-flung Balihote village of Ramban on Saturday.

According to officials, initial reports suggested they might have died due to asphyxiation or severe cold however the actual cause of death would be ascertained only after conducting post-mortem of the bodies

Officials said three members of a family viz., mother, father and a daughter were found dead while one daughter was found in an unconscious state at their residence in Ward no-6 Aaram, Balihote in Ramban tehsil.

Locals of the area noticed that there was no movement in and around the house of Chain Singh for the last few days. On Saturday morning, they visited the house of Chain Singh where they found the door of the house locked from the inside and they informed the police.