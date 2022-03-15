Court asks BOPEE to keep 1 seat reserved in SC category in GMC Jammu for MBBS

Besides, Justice Gupta has ordered that the petitioner should be allowed “to participate in the counselling process as and when the next phase of the same takes place.”

The order came in case of a petitioner Sangeeta Devi, whose name figured in the provisional merit list at serial number 2273 in pursuance to the advertisement notice issued for NEET.

Her name, however, did not figure in the provisional list issued by BOPEE purportedly for the reason that the fee of Rs 1500 which was required to be deposited online in terms of Notification No 004- BOPEE of 2022 dated January 30, 2022 had not been deposited.