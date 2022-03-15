Court asks BOPEE to keep 1 seat reserved in SC category in GMC Jammu for MBBS

Jammu: Justice Puneet Gupta of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has directed the government of J&K Union Territory and the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) to keep one seat reserved in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category in Government Medical College, Jammu for MBBS course.
The court has also issued notices to the J&K UT government, BOPEE and the Government Medical College, Jammu Principal with the directions to file objections by the next date i.e., March 25, 2022.
Besides, Justice Gupta has ordered that the petitioner should be allowed “to participate in the counselling process as and when the next phase of the same takes place.”
The order came in case of a petitioner Sangeeta Devi, whose name figured in the provisional merit list at serial number 2273 in pursuance to the advertisement notice issued for NEET.
Her name, however, did not figure in the provisional list issued by BOPEE purportedly for the reason that the fee of Rs 1500 which was required to be deposited online in terms of Notification No 004- BOPEE of 2022 dated January 30, 2022 had not been deposited.
“The petitioner submitted that she had paid the amount online on February 3, 2022 but the transaction could not be completed. She had also been chosen successfully against her choice of preference in the Government Medical College, Jammu for MBBS course,” Justice Gupta observed in his order.
“It appears that the name of the petitioner does not figure in the provisional list of candidates of Notification dated February 27, 2022 for the reason that she has not deposited the requisite fee of Rs 1500 in terms of the Notification. Keeping in view this fact that the name of the petitioner figures in the provisional list of successful candidates for the MBBS course, the interim directions are required to be passed in the petition,” Justice Gupta held.
“Taking into consideration the overall facts of the case, it is directed that one seat be kept reserved in the SC category in Government Medical College, Jammu for MBBS course. The petitioner shall be allowed participation in the counselling process as and when the next phase of the same takes place,” Justice Gupta decreed in the order announced on March 4, 2022.