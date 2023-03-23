Court declines bail to Gujarat conman

The police contends, “There is enough material available on the file, suggestive of the fact that while meeting different and a variety of people and conducting meeting with highly elevated officials of civil administration and Police the accused may have received hefty amount for different purpose, which areas seem not to have been investigated so far.”

It said: “No recoveries have been made by the investigating agency so far, hence a detailed and thorough investigation is also required to be conducted as far as this area of the matter is concerned. The meticulous and careful perusal of case diary files and material available on record reflects that during this all period some more persons have remained closely connected with the accused person whose nexus with the accused person requires proper investigation.”

Police said that as far as “sophisticated and well planned criminal activities of the accused are concerned” a well-knit network of the accused could not be ruled out in terms of investigation so far conducted.

“Resultantly there is every reasonable apprehension that in case the accused is released on bail he shall try to contact prosecution witnesses and shall definitely try to win over prosecution witnesses and shall also destroy the evidence which has not been collected by the investigating agency so far,” Police said.