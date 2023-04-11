Court frames charges in SIA Kashmir terrorist-OGW nexus case

Srinagar: The Court of Special Judge Designate under NIA Act in Srinagar Tuesday framed charges against all four accused persons in the SIA Kashmir terrorist-OGW nexus case.
The charges have been framed under Sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 121 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused persons involved in the case include Umar Mushtaq Khan, Murtaza Rashid Dar, Sajjad Ahmad Dar, and Pakistan-based terrorist Ali Kashif Jan, who belongs to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
The court has initiated proceedings under Section 299 of CrPC against Jan.
SIA Kashmir registered the case on September 1, 2022, after credible inputs were received that handlers of terrorist organisations had created new modules of OGWs to aid and abet terrorists and secessionist organisations in J&K.
The modules were operating in secrecy and had connections with handlers and members of terrorist organisations across the border through encrypted internet messaging platforms.
During the investigation, the three local accused persons were found to have clandestine connections with Jan.
They were using social media and other secret messaging apps to promote terrorist activities, procure and supply arms and ammunition among terrorists, and wage war against the Union of India.
After thorough investigation, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir presented the chargesheet against all four accused persons before the Designate Court of Special Judge on March 4, 2023.
On April 11, 2023, the court found charges against all accused persons well founded and accordingly framed charges against them.