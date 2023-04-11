Court frames charges in SIA Kashmir terrorist-OGW nexus case

Srinagar: The Court of Special Judge Designate under NIA Act in Srinagar Tuesday framed charges against all four accused persons in the SIA Kashmir terrorist-OGW nexus case.

The charges have been framed under Sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 121 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused persons involved in the case include Umar Mushtaq Khan, Murtaza Rashid Dar, Sajjad Ahmad Dar, and Pakistan-based terrorist Ali Kashif Jan, who belongs to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.