Court gave jolt to Opposition: PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the Supreme Court by refusing to entertain their plea gave a “jolt” to the political parties who approached the apex court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against the opposition leaders.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi while taking at dig at the Opposition without taking any names said, “A few days ago some political parties went to the court seeking protection that no one should seek to inquire our books filled with corruption. They went to the court, but the court gave them a jolt.”

At the public meeting, the PM talked about corruption and “parivarvad”.

Recently, 14 political parties led by the Congress filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that there had been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.