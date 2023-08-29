Court grants bail to Gujarat conman

Srinagar: A court here Tuesday granted bail to Kiran Patel, the man from Gujarat who allegedly conned the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir into believing him to be a PMO official.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar, Raja Muhammad Tasleem granted the bail to Patel nearly six months after his arrest.

The court earlier rejected Patel’s two bail applications with the observation that he seemed to be a habitual offender given the fact that five FIRs were registered against him in different places including home state Gujarat.

Besides, the court had observed that the nature of the offence against him was very serious as the accused had tried his level best to dupe the government functionaries and seemed to be “habitual in committing such types of offences”.

Patel, the alleged imposter hailing from Gujarat posed as an Additional Director (Strategy and Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office and enjoyed many perks, including a bulletproof car and security cover besides other hospitality.