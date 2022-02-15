Court rejects bail plea of fake faith healer

Bandipora: A local court in north Kashmir's Bandipora has rejected a bail plea of a fake faith healer for repeated offences of duping women folk in different districts of Kashmir, calling it a “violation of faith and innocence.”
The court of Judicial magistrate, Towfeel Ahmad Mir while rejecting the bail plea said, "The alleged act of the accused is not only against an individual but it is an offence against the whole society, which is very serious in nature because we are living in a society where people especially women folk have a lot of faith in Peer Babas, but when this faith is violated or exploited by some fake persons, then it strikes at the core of our faith."
In the instant FIR, it was alleged that the accused (faith healer), had entered into the house of the complainant by pretending to be a faith healer and had duped the womenfolk present in the house of their gold ornaments, read the order.
The counsel representing the complainant had sought cancellation of the interim bail granted to the accused by the court on January 8, in case FIR no 25 of 2021 in police station Bandipora, for the offences under section 429, 452, 380 IPC, because the accused was involved in other FIRs and offences of same nature in various other police stations.
After calling the objections, the court said, "The other side has resisted the instant application on the ground that prosecution has filed a miss conceived and false application and that the accused was acquitted by the courts in other FIR's".
Court noted, "After going through the record, it transpires that among the previous FIRS. One FIR No. 26/2009 is of Police Station, Beerwah, under section 13 of the Gambling Act. FIR No. 25/2017 is of Police station Ganderbal under the section, 420 RPC. FIR No. 23/2018 is of Police Station Lar, under section, 420, 380 RPC. FIR No. 99/2020 is of Police Station Bandipora, under section 454, 380, 411 IPC and FIR No.106/2012 is of PS Budgam under section 420, 380 RPC".
The court said, "The council has brought on record the copies of other FIRs. From the perusal of those FIRs one fact is clear that except FIR No. 26/2009, in all other FIR's the allegation against the accused are the same, he is involved in duping the women folk of their ready cash and their jewellery by pretending to be Fake Baba / PEER Baba."
The court noted that "till date around six such FIRs have been registered against the accused in different parts of the valley".
The court while refusing any breather to the accused said, that he deserved no concession as the fake Peer had committed repeated offences time and again, and had also been successful in his "misconceived adventure".
The order read, "Prima facie it seems that the accused has been repeating the same offence again and again and even he has been successful in his misconceived adventure".
It further said, "The accused has been granted bail in all other FIRs, but time and again he has been repeating those offences not only in his parent district, but cases of similar nature have been reported against him in other districts also."
"Thus, keeping in view, the behaviour and the track record of the accused and the fact as to how he has been exploiting the faith and innocence of women in carrying out his mala - fide intentions, I am of the considered opinion that such accused is not entitled to the concession of bail and therefore the instant application deserves to be allowed, which is accordingly allowed by cancelling the interim bail granted in favour of the accused by this court...," reads the order from the Judge.
The accused has been ordered to be sent to Judicial custody at District Jail Baramulla.