Court rejects bail plea of fake faith healer

The court said, "The council has brought on record the copies of other FIRs. From the perusal of those FIRs one fact is clear that except FIR No. 26/2009, in all other FIR's the allegation against the accused are the same, he is involved in duping the women folk of their ready cash and their jewellery by pretending to be Fake Baba / PEER Baba."

The court noted that "till date around six such FIRs have been registered against the accused in different parts of the valley".

The court while refusing any breather to the accused said, that he deserved no concession as the fake Peer had committed repeated offences time and again, and had also been successful in his "misconceived adventure".

The order read, "Prima facie it seems that the accused has been repeating the same offence again and again and even he has been successful in his misconceived adventure".