COVID-19 | India reports 40% jump in new cases

New Delhi: At 3016 cases, India registered a 40 percent jump in the new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In view of the rising cases, the Delhi government has also called an emergency meeting.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 percent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.71 percent.

There were 1396 recoveries in the last 24 hours and active caseload stood at 13,509.