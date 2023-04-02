COVID-19 | It’s not over

Srinagar: After a few months of lull, Kashmir Sunday recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the number of active cases in J&K to 148.
According to the government, of the new COVID-19 positive cases, 18 were from Kashmir division.
The total number of positive cases reported across J&K was 148 - 124 from Kashmir division and 24 from Jammu division Among the fresh 18 cases, six are from Srinagar, four each from Budgam and Ganderbal, and one each from Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and Kulgam in Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, 2053 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,47,82,105. Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that there had been a spike in COVID positive cases since a few days and people needed to maintain hygiene and avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of viruses.
He said keeping in view the current caseload of infections, people needed to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
Earlier, doctors had advised people to remain cautious and follow CAB. Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, India on Sunday recorded a single-day jump of 3824 COVID-19 infections, the biggest in 184 days, while the number of active cases increased to 18,389.
With the fresh infections, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). With five more deaths, the death toll climbed to 5,30,881.
One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours, and Kerala reconciled one. At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections.
According to the health ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 percent.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 percent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,73,335 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.