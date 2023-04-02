COVID-19 | It’s not over

Srinagar: After a few months of lull, Kashmir Sunday recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the number of active cases in J&K to 148.

According to the government, of the new COVID-19 positive cases, 18 were from Kashmir division.

The total number of positive cases reported across J&K was 148 - 124 from Kashmir division and 24 from Jammu division Among the fresh 18 cases, six are from Srinagar, four each from Budgam and Ganderbal, and one each from Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and Kulgam in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 2053 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,47,82,105. Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that there had been a spike in COVID positive cases since a few days and people needed to maintain hygiene and avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of viruses.