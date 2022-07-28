COVID-19 | J&K logs 2 deaths, 692 fresh cases

Srinagar: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in J&K as two deaths and 692 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has also swelled to 4074 across J&K - 2151 in the Kashmir division and 1923 in the Jammu division.

On Wednesday, Kashmir continued to report more cases than the Jammu division.

Of the total cases, 431 were reported from the Kashmir division and 261 from the Jammu division.

Srinagar district reported 230 cases, the highest among all the districts.

The number of active positive cases has reached 1328 which has turned the situation worrisome.

Meanwhile, the new cases have taken the number of COVID-19 cases to 4,61,947 – 2,91,427 in the Kashmir division and 1,70,520 in the Jammu division.