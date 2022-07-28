COVID-19 | J&K logs 2 deaths, 692 fresh cases

Srinagar: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in J&K as two deaths and 692 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday.
The number of active cases has also swelled to 4074 across J&K - 2151 in the Kashmir division and 1923 in the Jammu division.
On Wednesday, Kashmir continued to report more cases than the Jammu division.
Of the total cases, 431 were reported from the Kashmir division and 261 from the Jammu division.
Srinagar district reported 230 cases, the highest among all the districts.
The number of active positive cases has reached 1328 which has turned the situation worrisome.
Meanwhile, the new cases have taken the number of COVID-19 cases to 4,61,947 – 2,91,427 in the Kashmir division and 1,70,520 in the Jammu division.
The two fresh deaths reported on Wednesday took the death toll to 4765 - 2427 in the Kashmir division and 2338 in the Jammu division.
The daily count of active positive cases has witnessed a massive surge in the last few days.
The number of active positive cases in Kashmir has reached 2151 while the
Jammu division has 1923 active cases.
The number of active positive cases in the Baramulla district has swelled to 429 as people rarely follow COVID-19 SoPs.
Amid the surge in the daily count of COVID-19 cases in J&K, wearing masks in public places and other SoPs was made mandatory in all 20 districts of J&K.
However, there has been the poor implementation of the guidelines as people are not adhering to Covid-19 SoPs which is contributing to the spread of the infection.
Jammu district reported 167 cases, Baramulla 99, Doda 13, Budgam 23, Udhampur and Kupwara 10 cases each, Rajouri 21, Bandipora 15, Kathua three, and Samba 14.
Poonch reported seven cases, Ganderbal and Ramban 13 each, Kulgam four, Anantnag 22, and Pulwama reported two cases.
Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported from Shopian and Reasi districts.
Around 432 COVID-19 infected persons also recovered during the last 24 hours including 209 from the Kashmir division and 223 from the Jammu division.
Amid the surge in cases, medicos have repeatedly cautioned people to follow SoPs and take precautions instead of taking risk of getting infected with the virus.
However, despite recording the highest number of cases across Kashmir, COVID-19 norms are being observed in breach in public places across Srinagar and other districts as well.
Notwithstanding warnings by experts about the serious repercussions of not following COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), people are still violating COVID-19 protocol in public places across Kashmir.
People are seen visiting markets, parks, health centres, and government offices without masks.
Medicos have expressed concern over the irresponsible behaviour of the masses in adhering to COVID-19 SoPs.