COVID-19: J&K logs 276 cases

He said that in the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 27 cases, Kathua five, Doda three, and Udhampur two while Rajouri, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi reported no fresh cases. The spokesman said that 589 COVID-19 infected persons also recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 519 from the Kashmir division and 70 from the Jammu division.

He said of the total 4,76,044 positive cases reported in J&K so far, 2597 are active positive including

2149 from Kashmir division and 448 from Jammu division while 4,68,668 have recovered and 4779 died including 2432 in Kashmir division and 2347 in Jammu division.

The spokesman said that 11,161 doses of COVID vaccine were administered across J&K during the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,40,82,212.

He said that of the 2,63,66,174 test results available, 4,76,044 samples had tested positive and 2,58,90,130 samples tested negative.

The spokesman said that 9903 COVID tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

He said that to date 66,99,293 persons were enlisted for observation which included 149 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 2597 in isolation, and 356 in home surveillance while 66,91,412 persons have completed their surveillance period.