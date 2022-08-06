COVID-19 | J&K records 796 cases

Srinagar: There is no let-up in the COVID-19 surge in Jammu and Kashmir as 796 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has swelled to 5261.
As per the official figures, of all the cases, 83 percent have been reported from Kashmir.
Of the total 796 cases, 660 were reported from Kashmir and 136 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,69,041.
The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concerns about the strict implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
The number of active cases in Jammu is 1357 and 3904 in the Kashmir division.
The active cases have shown a dwindling trend in Jammu for the last few days.
The death toll has remained static at 4776 - 2430 in the Kashmir division and 2346 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, 668 persons who were infected with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 463 from the Kashmir division and 205 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,59,004.
Over the past few weeks, there is no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases, making the situation worrisome.
Kashmir region is showing a spike in the daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in the daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), contributing to the spread of the virus.
Providing district-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases, an official spokesman said that on Saturday, Srinagar district recorded 219 cases, the highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district swelled to 1616.
Jammu district reported 52, a decrease by 100 percent from the cases reported on Friday.
Baramulla district reported 194 cases while the active cases in the district swelled to 1310.
The active cases in the district have seen a major spike over the past few weeks.
Budgam district reported 81 cases, Kupwara 66, Anantnag 41, Kulgam 29, Doda 23, Bandipora and Ramban 16 each, Udhampur 12, Rajouri 11, Kishtwar 10, Pulwama seven, Kathua five, Ganderbal and Samba four each, Shopian three, Poonch two, Reasi one case.
Noting that the surge in the daily count of cases was worrisome, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kundbarao Pole said that the administration was worried and closely watching the evolving COVID-19 situation.
He said that the proportionate response would be given by the government as per the situation.
The government has cautioned the heads of the health institutions and directed the concerned to speed up testing.
The experts too have raised concern over the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases and urged people to adopt preventive measures besides adhering to the COVID-19 protocol already in place.