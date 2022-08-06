COVID-19 | J&K records 796 cases

Srinagar: There is no let-up in the COVID-19 surge in Jammu and Kashmir as 796 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has swelled to 5261.

As per the official figures, of all the cases, 83 percent have been reported from Kashmir.

Of the total 796 cases, 660 were reported from Kashmir and 136 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,69,041.

The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concerns about the strict implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The number of active cases in Jammu is 1357 and 3904 in the Kashmir division.

The active cases have shown a dwindling trend in Jammu for the last few days.