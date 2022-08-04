[ COVID-19 ] J&K registers 1 death, 779 cases

Srinagar: The surge in COVID-19 continues as J&K reported one death and 779 fresh cases during the last 24 hours, the government said Thursday.

The number of active cases also swelled to 4991, an increase of 50 cases during the last 24 hours.

Kashmir division has 3508 active cases while the Jammu division has 1483 active cases.

Account to the government, around 81 percent of cases were reported in Kashmir as out of the total 779 cases, 637 cases were reported from Kashmir and 142 from Jammu, taking the overall tally to 4,67,422.

The number of active positive cases in Jammu is witnessing a dwindling trend.

With a fresh death reported from the Jammu division, the death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K has reached 4774 - 2429 in the Kashmir division and 2345 in the Jammu division.