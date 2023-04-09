COVID-19 | J&K reports 1 fresh death, 64 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported one fresh death and 64 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, officials said Sunday. They said that 24 cases were reported from Jammu division and 40 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 4,80,173.

Among the cases, 1,74,272 are from Jammu division and 3,05,901 from Kashmir valley.

Providing district-wise details of the cases, they said 19 cases were reported Jammu, eight from Pulwama, six each from Budgam and Kulgam, four each from Anantnag and Ganderbal, three from Bandipora, two from Baramulla and one each from Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, and Ramban.