COVID-19 | J&K reports 31 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 156. As per the officials, of the 31 new cases, 29 were from Kashmir division and two from Jammu division.

They said 3,03,125 COVID-19 infected persons had recovered so far while 2433 positive cases have died due to the virus.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 156 including 121 from Kashmir division and 35 from Jammu division.

Of the new 31 cases, 16 are from Srinagar, three from Pulwama, two each from Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam, and one each from Kulgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and Ganderbal in Kashmir division and one each from Jammu and Kuthua in Jammu division.