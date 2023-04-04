COVID-19 | J&K reports 31 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 156. As per the officials, of the 31 new cases, 29 were from Kashmir division and two from Jammu division.
They said 3,03,125 COVID-19 infected persons had recovered so far while 2433 positive cases have died due to the virus.
The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 156 including 121 from Kashmir division and 35 from Jammu division.
Of the new 31 cases, 16 are from Srinagar, three from Pulwama, two each from Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam, and one each from Kulgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and Ganderbal in Kashmir division and one each from Jammu and Kuthua in Jammu division.
Also, 1125 COVID-19 tests were conducted in J&K in the last 24 hours, while 41 patients recovered.
On Monday, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) asked the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase the COVID-19 testing across Kashmir.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India logged 3038 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday while the active cases increased to 21,179.
The overall death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with nine new deaths.
While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by J&K, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am said.