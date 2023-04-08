COVID-19 | J&K reports 77 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 77 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 349. As per the officials, of the 77 new cases, 51 were from Kashmir division and 26 from Jammu division.

The total number of active cases in J&K are 349 including 230 from Kashmir division and 119 from Jammu division.

Of the new 77 cases, 10 are from Budgam, nine each from Srinagar and Baramulla, eight from Pulwama, seven from Bandipora, three from Kulgam, two each from Kupwara and Anantnag, and one from Ganderbal in Kashmir division. Nine fresh cases were reported from Jammu, five each from Udhampur and Samba, three cases each from Ramban and Poonch, and one from Rajouri.

The total number of recovered and discharged patients is 4,74,973 in J&K and total number of deaths is 4787.