COVID-19| J&K's daily tally almost doubles in a day to 140 cases

Srinagar: At least 140 persons tested positive for COVID-19 across J&K on Wednesday while the cases nearly doubled compared to a day earlier, the government said.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of the total cases, 44 cases were from the Kashmir division and 96 from the Jammu division.

Providing district-wise breakup for the positive cases, the spokesman said that Jammu reported 74 cases, Srinagar 41, Udhampur 11, Doda four, Rajouri three, Kathua, Ganderbal, and Samba two cases each, and Kulgam one while no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.