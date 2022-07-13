COVID-19| J&K's daily tally almost doubles in a day to 140 cases

Srinagar: At least 140 persons tested positive for COVID-19 across J&K on Wednesday while the cases nearly doubled compared to a day earlier, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of the total cases, 44 cases were from the Kashmir division and 96 from the Jammu division.
Providing district-wise breakup for the positive cases, the spokesman said that Jammu reported 74 cases, Srinagar 41, Udhampur 11, Doda four, Rajouri three, Kathua, Ganderbal, and Samba two cases each, and Kulgam one while no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.
He said that this has taken the number of active positive cases in J&K to 769 – 303 in the Kashmir division and 466 in the Jammu division.
The spokesman said that 109 persons who were infected with coronavirus and had recovered were discharged from various hospitals including 47 from the Kashmir division and 62 from the Jammu division.