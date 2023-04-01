COVID-19 | Kashmir hospitals receive patients with Syncytial Virus, Influenza-A, Influenza-B viruses

Srinagar: Amid COVID-19 resurgence, Kashmir hospitals are seeing increasing numbers of patients with Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza-A (H1N1, H3N2), and Influenza-B viruses which are circulating in the community.
As per the doctors, there has been a surge in cases of intense cough, running nose, sore throat, and body ache.
“There has been an increase in the number of patients coming to the OPDs at different hospitals,” they said.
Associate Professor, Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Mudasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that they were receiving a good number of patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms at SKIMS.
“The things that are typical with these patients is that the majority of them have an associated headache and myalgias for the initial couple of days followed by a prolonged cough which responds poorly to the routine treatments," he said.
Dr Qadri said that they do not go for testing in every case.
“But wherever patients are being tested we do get positive results for COVID and some even test positive for influenza,” he said.
Dr Qadri said that luckily, lung involvement is rare and the majority settle down within a week to 10 days.
The doctors have cautioned people to remain alert and follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
Talking to Greater Kashmir, HOD Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Salim Khan said that SARS COV-2 (COVID-19), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza-A (H1N1, H3N2), and Influenza-B viruses were circulating in the community.
“People have different symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, body aches, running and stuffy nose," he said.
Dr Khan said that people should stay alert and follow CAB, respiratory hygiene, and cough etiquette.
“It prevents and protects against all respiratory infections,” he said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Head of the Department (HoD) at CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 were registered in the OPD at CD Hospital.
He said that the patients should follow the CAB to prevent the spread of infections.
The Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation in various states and union territories through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.