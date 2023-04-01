COVID-19 | Kashmir hospitals receive patients with Syncytial Virus, Influenza-A, Influenza-B viruses

Srinagar: Amid COVID-19 resurgence, Kashmir hospitals are seeing increasing numbers of patients with Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza-A (H1N1, H3N2), and Influenza-B viruses which are circulating in the community.

As per the doctors, there has been a surge in cases of intense cough, running nose, sore throat, and body ache.

“There has been an increase in the number of patients coming to the OPDs at different hospitals,” they said.

Associate Professor, Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Mudasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that they were receiving a good number of patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms at SKIMS.

“The things that are typical with these patients is that the majority of them have an associated headache and myalgias for the initial couple of days followed by a prolonged cough which responds poorly to the routine treatments," he said.