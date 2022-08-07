[ COVID-19 ] Kashmir registers 91% of J&K cases

Srinagar: Kashmir registered 91 percent of the COVID-19 positive cases reported across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the government said Sunday.
The government said that of the 706 cases reported across J&K, 643 were reported from Kashmir and 65 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,69,749.
There is no letup in the COVID-19 surge in Jammu and Kashmir and the number of active cases has swelled to 5304 - 4029 in the Kashmir division and 1275 in the Jammu division, an official spokesman said.
He said that during the last few days the active cases had shown a dwindling trend in Jammu.
The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concern over the strict implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
The death toll has remained static at 4776 - 2430 in the Kashmir division and 2346 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, 665 persons who were infected with COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 518 from the Kashmir division and 147 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,59,669.
Over the past few weeks, there has been no letup in the surge in COVID-19 cases, making the situation worrisome.
Kashmir region is showing a spike in the daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in the daily count of cases, the district administrations had made wearing face masks mandatory.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), contributing to the spread of the virus.
Providing a district-wise breakup of COVID-19 positive cases, an official spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, the Baramulla district reported 248 cases, the highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district swelled to 1462.
The active cases in the district have seen a major spike over the past few weeks.
Srinagar district recorded 203 cases, Budgam 67, Kupwara 50, Anantnag 41, Jammu 36, Kulgam 12, and Bandipora 10, Pulwama seven, Udhampur six, Rajouri and Doda districts reported five cases each, Ganderbal, Ramban, and Poonch districts reported four cases each, Kathua and Samba districts reported two cases each, Shopian and Kishtwar one case each, while no fresh cases were reported from Reasi district.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole said that the administration was worried and closely watching the evolving COVID-19 situation and that the surge in the daily count of cases was worrisome.
The J&K government has cautioned the heads of the health institutions and directed the concerned to speed up COVID-19 testing.
The experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases and urged people to adopt preventive measures besides adhering to the COVID-19 protocol already in place.