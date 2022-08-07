[ COVID-19 ] Kashmir registers 91% of J&K cases

Srinagar: Kashmir registered 91 percent of the COVID-19 positive cases reported across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the government said Sunday.

The government said that of the 706 cases reported across J&K, 643 were reported from Kashmir and 65 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,69,749.

There is no letup in the COVID-19 surge in Jammu and Kashmir and the number of active cases has swelled to 5304 - 4029 in the Kashmir division and 1275 in the Jammu division, an official spokesman said.