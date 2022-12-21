COVID-19: Worldwide cases rise, no surge in J&K

Srinagar: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the world, Kashmir-based experts Wednesday asked people not to panic as Jammu and Kashmir had not seen any surge in daily infections so far.

Health experts said that the rising COVID-19 cases had become a concern for the entire world including India.

However, J&K is so far in a safe zone as there are no new admissions of COVID-19 cases.

Head of the Department at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah told Greater Kashmir that during the winter the cases of pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other respiratory infections increase.