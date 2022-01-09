COVID booster shots in J&K from today

Srinagar: The COVID19 booster shots will be administered to the eligible age groups from Monday. Healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged 60 years and above can get the shot at any of the vaccination sites across districts in J&K.

The drive will be launched at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, the Health, Family Welfare and Immunization department of J&K said. Dr Saleem ur Rehman, Director General of the department said the eligible beneficiaries can register online or on spot at any of the vaccination sites. He said that at least 20 percent of beneficiaries, those who had taken the second dose in April, could take the opportunity for “added protection”.