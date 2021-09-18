Covid cases surge in Leh, schools closed for 15 days

Srinagar: Amid a surge in the daily reported Covid-19 cases, the administration in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory (UT), ordered temporary closure of schools for 15 days from Saturday.

In an order issued late Friday, District Magistrate Leh, Shrikant Suse said the decision was taken in view of reports of fresh Covid-19 cases in schools and in the interest of the public health and safety.

However, the order said, online classes would be encouraged with Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“In view of reporting of fresh Covid-19 cases in schools and in the interest of the public health and safety, I Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS, Chairman DDMA, Leh in exercise of the power conferred upon me under Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 do hereby order that all (Government/Private) schools including Residential Hostels in Leh district shall remain closed for imparting in-person classes with immediate effect for 15 days i.e., from September 18 till October 2, 2021, thereafter, the situation shall be reviewed again. However, online classes shall be encouraged with Covid SOPs," read the order.