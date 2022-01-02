COVID Containment Measures | Ensure proper functioning of oxygen plants across hospitals: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 status, Omicron, vaccination for 15-18 age group and preparedness of health infrastructure across J&K.

While chairing the meetings with COVID Task Force and DCs, SPs, the Lt Governor issued directions for ensuring functioning of oxygen plants, availability of requisite medicines, audit of ICU and Oxygen supported beds across all hospitals in the UT, in view of the new variant and rise in the cases across the country.