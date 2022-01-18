COVID control room in Kashmir made round-the-clock functional

He said at the beginning of the month the Control Room was operational from 10 am to 4 pm only due to the minimal staff that was deployed to provide assistance and information to callers. “However, the calls have increased in number and now the Government has made the Control Room 24 x 7 again,” he said. Human resources from other departments, the official said, have been deployed for the Control Room again.

While providing details, he said, most of the callers have been seeking information about treatment and testing. “We have been receiving a number of calls about testing if the person needs to get tested, where to get tested and in case someone is positive when to take them to hospital,” the official said. This month, 530 such calls of this nature have been received as per the details received by Greater Kashmir.