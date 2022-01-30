COVID Lockdown in J&K | 3rd day of curbs on non-essential movement

Srinagar: The weekend lockdown imposed in view of the surge in COVID-19, entered its third day on Sunday, leaving the roads and markets deserted across Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that all the markets, shops and other business establishments remained closed throughout the day, while the public transport was also off the roads.

Several checkpoints were laid by the policemen to ensure the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), during which the commuters violating the norms were fined.