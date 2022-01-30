COVID Lockdown in J&K | 3rd day of curbs on non-essential movement

Srinagar: The weekend lockdown imposed in view of the surge in COVID-19, entered its third day on Sunday, leaving the roads and markets deserted across Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports said that all the markets, shops and other business establishments remained closed throughout the day, while the public transport was also off the roads.
Several checkpoints were laid by the policemen to ensure the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), during which the commuters violating the norms were fined.
Pertinently, the government had ordered the 64-hour weekly lockdown between Friday 2 pm and Monday 6 am till further orders.
“There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2 pm to Monday 6 am, henceforth,” Chairman State Executive Committee and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said in an order, amending the previous order issued last week.
The administration has exempted groceries, milk shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, bakery and meat sellers from the restrictions and they were allowed to function between 10 am and 6 pm during the lockdown.
Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, inter-state movement are fully allowed during the lockdown.
The administration had imposed a 64-hour long lockdown in all 22 districts of Kashmir since Friday afternoon.
The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken on Thursday by the J&K Government after the sudden spike in COVID cases in January. The administration directed all shops and business establishments in commercial areas like Lal Chowk and other key markets of Kashmir to close their shops. However, essentials were seen operating normally.
Officials said restrictions were being implemented strictly and the people were also cooperating with the administration. They said night curfew shall continue to remain in force from 9 pm and 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
“There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," the government order had said.