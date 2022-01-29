COVID Lockdown in J&K | Closed markets, less traffic for 2nd day

Srinagar: The 64-hour lockdown imposed in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, entered its second consecutive day on Saturday, with roads and markets wearing a deserted look.
The COVID lockdown was imposed in J&K by the State Executive Committee headed by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.
On Saturday, traffic across Kashmir was off the roads, shops and other businesses establishments were also shut. However, shops selling essentials remained open.
Police had erected barricades at the roads and could be seen monitoring the traffic. Only the vehicles associated with essential services and emergencies were being allowed to move.
The police and civil administration vehicles fitted with public address systems were making announcements and urging the people to stay. They were also urging the people to follow guide protocol in letter and spirit. There are reports of instance when people without masks were also fined.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had restricted non-essential movement in the UT in an order issued on January 20 in wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the UT. The order said all non-essential shops will remain closed from 2 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.
State Executive Committee had stated that there was a need for additional measures besides continuing with the existing COVID containment measures in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed in daily COVID cases as well as the rising positivity rate.
The order stated that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
The order had said: “District Magistrates of respective districts of J&K should adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards non-compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code”.
In view of the surge in the COVID cases, the authorities have cancelled the leaves of all healthcare workers and also cancelled the winter vacation of doctors.