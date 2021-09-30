Covid Nodal Officer suspended in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Thursday placed under suspension a dental surgeon, who was appointed as Nodal Officer for Covid 19 in Thannamandi zone after 32 school students, who tested positive 2 days ago in RAT, confirmed negative in RT-PCR sampling.
DC also asked the Block Medical Officer Darhal to explain her position regarding “lapse on the part of the Health department, within 3 days” into the matter.
On September 27, a testing team visited Keralite Public Higher Secondary School in Thannamandi and conducted sampling of students during which thirty two students tested positive.
These students were shifted to Covid care centre in Plangarh for isolation and the authorities had ordered closure of school for five days.
Officials said that as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), all these 32 students were subjected to RTPCR sampling by a team of the health department on September 28 and all of them tested negative.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajesh K Shavan, while terming the approach of Covid Nodal Officer for zone as 'lackadaisical', placed the dental surgeon under suspension, “with immediate effect, pending further inquiry into the matter.”
As per order in possession with Greater Kashmir, the Nodal Officer, during the period of suspension, would remain attached with the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Koteranka.