Covid Nodal Officer suspended in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Thursday placed under suspension a dental surgeon, who was appointed as Nodal Officer for Covid 19 in Thannamandi zone after 32 school students, who tested positive 2 days ago in RAT, confirmed negative in RT-PCR sampling.

DC also asked the Block Medical Officer Darhal to explain her position regarding “lapse on the part of the Health department, within 3 days” into the matter.

On September 27, a testing team visited Keralite Public Higher Secondary School in Thannamandi and conducted sampling of students during which thirty two students tested positive.