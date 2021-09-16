Covid on rise: 170 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Pointing to a spike in coronavirus, J&K has recorded 170 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the last 24 hours with Srinagar district emerging on top sharing 41.7 percent of fresh cases. But there is some respite also: No fresh case has been reported from seven districts in the UT.

The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time around is the delta variant coupled with non-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

On Thursday, the daily caseload reported in J&K was 170 which was 14 cases higher than reported a day before.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 170 cases, 41 were from Jammu division and 129 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,27,466.

The Health department said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.