Covid on rise: 170 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Pointing to a spike in coronavirus, J&K has recorded 170 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the last 24 hours with Srinagar district emerging on top sharing 41.7 percent of fresh cases. But there is some respite also: No fresh case has been reported from seven districts in the UT.
The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time around is the delta variant coupled with non-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
On Thursday, the daily caseload reported in J&K was 170 which was 14 cases higher than reported a day before.
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 170 cases, 41 were from Jammu division and 129 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,27,466.
The Health department said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.
While Srinagar district reported 70 cases on Thursday, the number of cases reported from Budgam is 27, Reasi 19, Baramulla 12, Ganderbal seven while Pulwama, Kupwara and Rajouri reported five cases each. Doda district reported four cases while Bandipora reported three cases as well. Two cases were reported from Kishtwar and one cas was reported from Udhampur.
Meanwhile, no fresh cases were reported from Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Ramban districts.
In view of the rising cases of Covid19 cases, concern is being raised that Srinagar district should not become the hotspot for covid19. “There is a concern that if Srinagar becomes the hotspot then we are all riding on the third wave,” a doctor said.
“People should avoid complications and should go for vaccination as early as possible and avoid putting others' lives at risk,” he said.
The medical experts also say that people should avoid social gatherings and parties in order to control the spread of the virus.
Notably, the district administration, in view of the rising cases has declared around 30 areas as active containment zones while over a dozen FIRs have been also registered against people for breaching Covid19 guidelines.
Meanwhile, the government bulletin on coid19 cases states that around 98 more persons- 12 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,27,466 positive cases, 1421 are active positive while 3,21,630 people have recovered and been discharged and 4415 have died – 2169 in Jammu division and 2246 in Kashmir.
It said that of the 1,41,47,712 test results available, 1,38,20,246 samples have tested negative till Thursday.