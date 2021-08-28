Covid positivity rate in J&K below 1%

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded below 1 percent Covid-19 positivity rate, in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts it is slightly higher, Union Health Ministry data has revealed.

As per the official data, J&K has reported below 1 percent positivity rate from August 21 to 27. While Kupwara and Ganderbal are only two districts with above 1 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive.

Covid positivity rate in Kupwara for last week was 2.97 percent, Ganderbal 1.63 percent, Doda 1.19 percent, Reasi 1.10 percent, Shopian 0.89 percent, Poonch 0.83 percent, Srinagar 0.82 percent, Samba 0.67 percent, Bandipora 0.60, Jammu 0.53 percent, Pulwama 0.51 percent, Baramulla 0.42 percent, Udhampur 0.40 percent, Kathua 0.37 percent, Kishtwar 0.30 percent, Budgam 0.19 percent, Rajouri 0.16 percent, Anantnag 0.12 percent and Kulgam 0.12 percent.