Covid positivity rate in J&K below 1%

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded below 1 percent Covid-19 positivity rate, in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts it is slightly higher, Union Health Ministry data has revealed.
As per the official data, J&K has reported below 1 percent positivity rate from August 21 to 27. While Kupwara and Ganderbal are only two districts with above 1 percent.
The positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive.
Covid positivity rate in Kupwara for last week was 2.97 percent, Ganderbal 1.63 percent, Doda 1.19 percent, Reasi 1.10 percent, Shopian 0.89 percent, Poonch 0.83 percent, Srinagar 0.82 percent, Samba 0.67 percent, Bandipora 0.60, Jammu 0.53 percent, Pulwama 0.51 percent, Baramulla 0.42 percent, Udhampur 0.40 percent, Kathua 0.37 percent, Kishtwar 0.30 percent, Budgam 0.19 percent, Rajouri 0.16 percent, Anantnag 0.12 percent and Kulgam 0.12 percent.
The Union Health Ministry has classified districts in three categories viz. districts having above 10 percent positivity rate, district having above 5 percent and districts with less than 5 percent.
The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate, which has remained below 3 percent for the last 53 days, was recorded at a low of 1.98 percent after 15,63,985 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The World Health Organization (WHO) mandates a positivity rate of 5 percent for an outbreak to be considered under control.
However, the declining tally of daily Covid-19 cases has failed to dull the apprehension of a third wave even as states like Maharashtra have gone forward with relaxations in curbs.